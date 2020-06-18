MORONGO BASIN — People here and across the state are now required to wear face coverings in most instances while they are outside their homes.
California Public Health officials announced the requirements just after noon Thursday.
“Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered — putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said.
The mandate affects residents of the city of Twentynine Palms, town of Yucca Valley and unincorporated areas of the Morongo Basin.
“Anything that is mandated at the state level is automatically mandated at the city and county level,” county spokesman David Wert said.
San Bernardino County officials have been urging people to wear face coverings over the past several weeks. They warn that that the county's cases of the new coronavirus are surging, along with the numbers of people hospitalized for COVID-19, and the state could force businesses to shut down if the numbers don't turn around.
“We only have ourselves to blame when the numbers tick up because we're not taking precautions,” county Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said recently. “It takes all of us to do our part.”
There are several exceptions to the mask requirement, including for people who have medical problems or jobs that make wearing a mask difficult or dangerous.
In restaurants, you may take off your mask while eating, as long as you can stay at least 6 feet distant from people outside your own household.
A growing body of scientific research has shown that people with no or few symptoms of COVID-19 can still spread the disease and that the use of face coverings, combined with physical distancing and frequent hand washing, will reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“Science shows that face coverings and masks work,” Newsom said. “They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy.”
The Mayo Clinic, the medical journal The Lancet and other medical outlets have announced findings that face coverings help stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Models created by scientists at the University of Cambridge and the University of Greenwich in the United Kingdom suggest that homemade masks can dramatically reduce transmission rates if enough people wear them.
“As Californians venture into our communities more, wearing face coverings is another important way we can help protect one another,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, California public health officer.
Californians must wear face coverings when they are in the situations listed below:
• Inside of, or in line to enter, any indoor public space.
• Getting health care services, including at hospitals, pharmacies, medical clinics, laboratories, physician or dental offices, veterinary clinics or blood banks.
• Waiting for or riding on public transportation, or while in a taxi, private car service or ride-sharing vehicle.
While working, Californians must wear face coverings when:
• Interacting in person with any member of the public.
• Working in any space visited by members of the public, regardless of whether anyone from the public is present at the time.
• Working anywhere where food is prepared or packaged to sell or give to others.
• Working in or walking through common areas, such as hallways, stairways, elevators and parking facilities.
• In any room or enclosed area where other people except for members of the person’s own household are present when unable to physically distance.
• Driving any public transportation vehicle, taxi or ride-sharing vehicle when passengers are present. When no passengers are present, face coverings are strongly recommended.
• While outdoors in public spaces when staying 6 feet apart from people outside your household is not possible.
The following people are exempt from wearing a face covering:
• Children age 2 and under.
• People with medical, mental health or developmental disability that prevents wearing a face covering.
• People who are hearing impaired, or who are communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.
• People for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk, as determined by government or workplace safety guidelines.
• People who are getting or performing a service involving the nose or face when temporarily removing the face covering is necessary.
• People who are eating or drinking at a restaurant or bar, as long as they are able to stay at least 6 feet away from people who are not members of the same household.
• People who are working or taking part in activities outside such as swimming, walking, hiking, bicycling or running, when alone or with household members, and when they are able to stay at least 6 feet apart.
• People in prisons and jails.
(3) comments
Excellent!
Don't forget to:
*Keep 6 feet to 2 meters apart or more as best one can
*Wash your hands properly with soap and water
*Mask worn over mouth AND nose
*Gently wash those reusable masks with soap and water, hand drip dry
*Wear gloves when possible as an added defense
*Properly dispose of used masks, gloves, tissues
*Take a nice walk-about out-of-doors in the cooler dawn and/or dusk hours to get body and soul invigorated each day
*Be nice to one another in each and every way, every day.
Partially off topic:
"CV Mosquito and Vector Control District temporarily suspends operations." KESQ
Shut down due to employees testing positive for Covid19.
Those nearest to or heading to down below may want to be extra cautious in avoiding mosquito bites.
With a really good wind in the right direction they can travel massive distances.
Check for standing and stagnant water and empty out.
Fresh water for pets and wildlife daily.
😬
