YUCCA VALLEY — Due to cars blocking Twentynine Palms Highway, the Morongo Basin Healthcare District started its food giveaway an hour early Saturday morning.
Cars slowly eased along the roadways and into the Morongo Basin Healthcare District’s parking lot at the corner of Twentynine Palms Highway and Prescott Avenue, where busy staffers quickly put a single box per vehicle into the trunks of grateful residents.
Each box included non-perishable food and a $25 Wal-Mart gift card.
At 7 a.m. when staff started handing out boxes, the vehicles were backed up all the way to Balsa Avenue at Walgreen’s. The Sheriff’s Department Citizens Patrol and a ranger with Joshua Tree National Park assisted with traffic.
The giveaway was part of the new Feeding Morongo Basin food distribution program. The health district held a similar event in Twentynine Palms and planned to give away 250 food boxes at each location.
Additional food boxes and upcoming events are in the works, CEO Jackie Combs said.
“We’ll continue making more boxes,” Combs said. “I’m sure we’ll be repeating this again.”
After receiving food boxes, lots of people shouted out, “Thank you” to the district staffers, who smiled through their face masks and waved.
Joshua Tree National Park Ranger Brian Starkey said he was happy to help with the event.
“We’re helping out however we can,” Starkey said. “It’s a good thing they are doing here.”
The Morongo Basin Healthcare District paid for the food program with $500,000 from its investment reserves.
Some people turned away
By about 8:30 a.m., the giveaway stopped when the final four food boxes had been distributed.
“This is our last six,” Director of Operations Cindy Schmall said.
The line of cars still extended to more than 50 vehicles, whose drivers were turned away. About 15 residents in vehicles were able to receive gift cards from Schmall, who said she had “just had a few extra.”
Afterward, everyone else who drove up seeking food boxes was turned away and told, “We have no more food boxes,” by the MBHD staff.
About 10 minutes later, after all the vehicles had been sent away, a LIFT Transportation vehicle operated by the Morongo Basin Healthcare District drove into the parking lot with about 20 more food boxes inside — all without the $25 gift card, according to Schmall.
At this time, an employee with the MBHD shared that she had just received a food box from the LIFT van and it was much needed since she had a growing teen at home.
With the additional boxes now available, a few more vehicles rolled up seeking food. The staff quickly began to give the remaining boxes to the public still showing up.
Debbie H., of Landers, was one of those who got one of the boxes in the LIFT van. She said she heard about the event early on Saturday and drove immediately to Yucca Valley.
“I’m very excited about this,” said Debbie, who asked for her last name to be kept private.
Schmall promised to get her a Walmart gift card.
Debbie H. said she has numerous health conditions that put her at a higher risk for COVID-19 but was willing to risk going to the giveaway because she needs the food.
A MBHD staff member, who had earlier received her own food box, asked Debbie H. if she had been through the food line before.
“I have not been here before,” she said several times, noticeably upset.
Schmall and Combs both saw the potentially upsetting communication and immediately said to give Debbie H. a food box.
The staffer later walked up to Debbie H. and apologized. The two women, who were not wearing masks, embraced and Debbie H. burst into tears, saying, “Thank you.”
