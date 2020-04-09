MORONGO BASIN — The number of people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the Morongo Basin climbed to nine Wednesday with three new cases reported in Morongo Valley and two on the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center.
Three people in Yucca Valley and one in Joshua Tree have also tested positive.
The first two positive tests aboard the Marine base are a Marine and a child, the commanding general of the combat center, Brig. Gen. Roger Turner, said via Facebook Wednesday, April 8. Neither have had to be hospitalized.
San Bernardino County released its latest report Wednesday afternoon, announcing that 641 people have tested positive and 20 have died from the virus. The number does not appear to include the two on the Marine base.
There are also 34 people who have tested positive whose communities are undetermined by the county.
Public and private health labs have tested 6,679 people in San Bernardino County. That number will increase in the coming weeks as Arrowhead Regional Medical Center starts offering drive-through testing starting today.
The county-funded hospital in San Bernardino will test from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 9, 10, 14 and 15, and plans to announce more dates later.
