YUCCA VALLEY — Rebecca Zavala, owner of Rodeo Pest Control, will start providing free supplies daily at tables outside the Yucca Valley Trailer Park.
Zavala will set up tables of supplies starting at 8 a.m. Thursday in front of the trailer park at 55580 Twentynine Palms Highway. She invites others to join her.
She is looking for donations of non-perishable food and essentials and like toilet paper, shampoo and laundry soap.
“I was watching the news last night, and many people have started a community food and supply rack in their own front yards,” Zavala said via email.
She decided she could do the same thing, with help from others who also want to reach out to people in need during the pandemic.
“Rodeo Pest Control, alongside with our wonderful community members are putting this together,” Zavala said.
She and her employees can also pick up donations from their customers at regularly scheduled appointments.
“We all have things in our cabinets that we don’t use, or don’t need. Or maybe you want to pick up extra supplies while you’re at the store. Let’s help someone else,” Zavala said.
To donate, text Zavala at (760) 819-3030 or simply drop it off at the tables in front of the trailer park.
“We will have this table up every day as long as we can,” Zavala said.
“We are in this together.”
I'm going to look around the cupboard.....Great idea...
