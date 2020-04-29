TWENTYNINE PALMS — The bite taken out of the city’s general fund budget because of dropping hotel tax revenues will likely be bigger than previously anticipated.
This was some of the news council members received from City Manager Frank Luckino at their meeting Tuesday, April 28.
The losses could amount to $557,462 in the fiscal year ending June 30 and $597,462 in the 2020-21 fiscal year, Luckino reported.
With hotels and short-term rentals closed under most circumstances by health officers’ orders, the city is getting little to nothing from transient occupancy taxes, paid whenever someone rents a room or a vacation home through Airbnb. The numbers are getting worse as the crisis continues, Luckino told council members.
“The numbers you see in front of you are going to be fluid,” he said, noting that sales tax, property tax and other city revenue sources are also being hit by the continuing crisis.
Council members agreed with Luckino that he should balance the general fund budgets for the current and next fiscal years without dipping into reserves.
“You want me to deliver you a balanced budget. It gives me the direction,” he said.
He advised against spending down the city’s $6 million in undesignated reserves during a crisis that does not seem to have an end date.
“We know when the beginning was, I’m just not sure where the end is,” Luckino said.
“Reserves are savings, they are for one-time purchases.”
One possible silver lining to the crisis, he said, could be lower construction costs when work for two community buildings that are part of the Project Phoenix redevelopment project go up for bid in early 2021.
“Maybe there’s a silver lining. Maybe construction costs will go down,” he said.
Council members debated ways to deal with budget worries while also agreeing to help local hotel owners by letting them defer their transient occupancy tax payments for three months.
They discussed cutting back on the services of a 40-hour-a-week traffic officer only to be told that they could not cut the officer’s time in half, it’s 40 hours or nothing, and the two patrol officers who serve the community spend little time writing speeding tickets.
The city is also trying to get Morongo Unified School District to pay more for the sheriff’s deputy assigned to local schools. Council members affirmed that they did not want to scrap that position. The officer investigates student-involved incidents, from truancy to on-campus assaults.
“I am really very hesitant to have that go away,” Councilman Dan Mintz said. “Some of these kids just need to be help. I can’t see us unfunding that.”
“That is something that should not go away,” Councilwoman Karmolette O’Gilvie said.
“I think the school district should be willing to get to 50 percent faster,” Councilman McArthur Wright said.
Why wait? Lower construction costs right now by using the federal COVID payroll protection program. Just reduce an employee's hours by 10% or more, and they qualify to receive $600/ week >on top of their weekly pay<. Win-win. “As long as you receive at least $1 in unemployment insurance, you are eligible for the $600,” - Aubrey Henry, Employment Development Department spokesman (LAT.) This is due to incentives created by the CARES Act, "to encourage businesses to reduce employees’ hours rather than lay them off."
