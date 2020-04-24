MORONGO BASIN — Stater Bros. markets is extending its hours and the $2 hourly raise it gave employees.
Open hours at all Stater Bros. markets will be 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting Monday. The stores will continue to offer an exclusive senior shopping hour from 7 to 8 a.m. daily.
The company also announced Friday it will extend the $2-per-hour raise for all hourly employees through May 17.
All employees are required to wear face coverings and plexiglass barriers have been installed on all checkstands.
