JOSHUA TREE — Two people have died from COVID-19 at the Continuing Care Center in Joshua Tree, where a total of 12 patients and seven staff members had tested positive for the new coronavirus as of Monday, April 20.
Another person connected to the care center has tested positive; the county reported that person as “other epidemiologic link.” The Hi-Desert Star has asked for clarification.
Outbreaks and deaths from COVID-19 have occurred at nursing homes across the country, which house among the most vulnerable of high-risk individuals.
The Continuing Care Center is a skilled nursing facility run by the Tenet Healthcare Corporation, the same company that leases the Hi-Desert Medical Center.
When someone tests positive, “We report to the county immediately,” Tenet spokesman Todd Burke said by phone on Monday, April 20.
Tenet released information on the testing it has done at the at the Continuing Care Center as of Monday:
• 100 residents tested.
• 12 positive.
• 2 deaths from COVID-19.
The facility stopped admitting any additional patients on April 6.
Burke said he would not confirm the status of anyone on staff who is ill from COVID-19.
“We do not share staff numbers,” Burke said.
“The Continuing Care Center and Hi-Desert Medical Center are committed to keeping our residents, patients, staff and community safe, and will continue to follow guidance from the CDC, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health,” Burke stated.
The California Department of Public Health released a list Saturday of 86 percent of nursing homes statewide with reports of at least one person with COVID-19.
Of the 1,224 skilled nursing facilities in California, there have been 261 with at least one case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, as of Friday, April 17.
In Southern California, the state’s list included 148 facilities listed in Los Angeles County, 19 in Riverside County, 14 in San Bernardino County, 12 in Orange County and 11 in San Diego County.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced on April 19 that a nursing facility must notify it within 12 hours of a confirmed single case of COVID-19. Residents, families and representatives must also be told when three or more individuals develop respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period.
The new rules also require nursing homes to report COVID-19 cases directly to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the CDC works to build a nationwide database of the occurrence of the illness. Nursing homes are already required to report such data to state and local public health officials.
“Nursing homes have been ground zero for COVID-19,” Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma said in a press release. She described the new rules as an effort to provide “transparent and timely information to residents and their families.”
The county Department of Public Health announced on April 6 that it had established a multiagency Nursing Facilities Task Force aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19, and the acting county health officer issued an order requiring nursing facilities to take multiple steps to protect their clients.
