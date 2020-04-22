JOSHUA TREE — “The swab is kind of long so they can go all the way back in,” the public health worker warned a driver, demonstrating with an outstretched hand. “It’s a little uncomfortable.”
From 10 a.m. to about noon Wednesday, drivers inched through the Copper Mountain College parking lot so they or a passenger could be tested for the novel coronavirus 2019.
San Bernardino County took 191 appointments for the first drive-thru testing to be held in the Morongo Basin. Department of Public Health spokesman Francis Delapaz said around noon, if they still had supplies, they would open testing to people without appointments.
In the morning, vehicles lined up bumper-to-bumper on Rotary Way almost to Twentynine Palms Highway. “We got here 10 minutes early and there were already a bunch of cars in front of us,” said Joseph Lozovina, who drove his wife, Ronnie, to be tested.
Each vehicle went through two stations. At the first, health workers confirmed a person’s name and birth date for their appointment, explained the procedure and gave them a packet with lab paperwork and a tissue — they were told to blow their noses before the test.
At the second station, a public health nurse administered the actual test, inserting a 6-inch-long swab deep into a person’s nose until it touched the back of the throat, then twisting it around to collect as much potential virus as possible.
Between every sample collection, nurses threw their protective gowns and gloves into the trash and cleaned their plastic face screens carefully while another county employee held a Ziplock bag beneath the mask to catch the wipes.
“You can’t guarantee whether you will be exposed with every patient, so to be on the safe side, we scrap everything after every client,” Delapaz said.
Those who test positive should get a phone call from the county within a week with further instructions — usually to isolate at home, but sometimes to call their doctor, he added.
When it started drive-thru testing on March 27, the county required residents to have three symptoms — fever, coughing and difficulty breathing — to be tested. Some were still turned away, as the Public Health Department prioritized people who were also at risk of getting very sick because of their age or health, and people who were in contact with others who could get sick, like nurses.
“The county could certainly test more people if we could get the supplies to do it,” spokesman David Wert said on March 25. “There is a nationwide shortage of test kits, kit components and the protective gear test-givers have to discard after nearly every test.”
By the time Joshua Tree’s testing rolled around, the restrictions had loosened. Delapaz said the county has been putting in orders with the federal government to receive more testing supplies and gear. It has also requested antibody tests from Washington, D.C.
“We did order some (antibody) tests for San Bernardino County but we don’t know when they will arrive,” he said.
Lozovina didn’t have any of the three basic symptoms, but she was suffering from a more unusual symptom that has been documented among some people and animals with novel coronavirus 2019: eye pain and blindness. Her eye doctor referred her to be tested.
“It was terrible. My eyes were burning so badly I couldn’t stand it,” she said.
She was hoping to get answers from Wednesday’s test: “I hope to God I do because I can’t see anything.”
A Yucca Valley resident with her husband for more than 40 years, she said she hadn’t been out of her house for two months.
Other locals were at the college to help. Danny Lopez Jr., of Yucca Valley, usually works at the county’s Transitional Age Youth center, helping at-risk teenagers and young adults. Wednesday, he was directing traffic in the line of cars.
“I was glad to see this pop up,” he said. “Us being out here in the outskirts of the county, people sometimes feel forgotten.”
Most of the workers did not live in the Morongo Basin, but still said they felt like part of a larger community with locals.
“We were called to duty and I came on down,” said Helen Wagner-DeFonso, a Moreno Valley resident who works in library administration.
“This is our community,” she said, opening her arms wide. “It’s nice to get out here and help.”
This likely will not be the last time the county holds a drive-thru event in the Basin. Delapaz said the Department of Public Health plans to offer testing in Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley. Testing will be announced by the Hi-Desert Star and The Desert Trail and on the Department of Public Health's coronavirus page.
