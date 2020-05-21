TWENTYNINE PALMS — The city of Twentynine Palms, which largely closed to the public during the continuing coronavirus crisis, will move into the opening phases of city operations in the coming weeks with the following stipulations:
• May 26 to 28 city hall will provide services to the public by appointment only.
• Beginning June 1 walk in traffic into City Hall will be allowed with a maximum capacity of five people.
• City hall will be closed 1 to 2 p.m. for lunch. Consumer contact points will be cleaned during this time.
• Masks will be strongly recommended but not required to enter city hall.
• Business licenses will be handled in person at city hall or via web services on the city’s website at www.29palms.org.
While city hall will be open, officials highly recommend citizens access services via telephone or web services.
For more information call (760) 367-6799.
No masks required when City Hall opens? That's not very smart. One of the lessons you learn as a Marine and a reasonably smart person is to always protect yourself. The city needs a clean sweep of counsel folks.
