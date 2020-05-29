MORONGO BASIN — This year’s flu season was one of the worst on record, government data shows, particularly among children and young adults.
The 2019-2020 flu season officially came to an end the first week of May.
Between 39 million and 56 million people were sickened with the flu this season, which ran from Oct. 1, 2019, to April 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
At least 24,000 deaths were related to the flu during the 2019-2020 season, the CDC stated in its final weekly influenza report, released the first week of May.
To date, more than 100,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19 or related causes with more than 1.5 million contracting the virus, according to John Hopkins University.
“Flu is an old enemy. We’re kind of used to it,” said Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, in the U.S. News & World Report in late March. “Coronavirus is new, mysterious, unknown. We didn’t want it to come here, but it came and (with) a fatality rate among older people that is probably higher than flu.”
Locally, the Morongo Basin Healthcare District’s Community Health Center does not track statistics on the flu or test for a flu diagnosis, according to an emailed statement from district CEO Jackie Combs.
Combs said vaccination is the best precaution against the flu. She added that typically flu shots are available at the end of August or early September each year. A seasonal flu shot is recommended by the CDC every year to everyone age 6 months and older.
Combs said flu vaccinations are underused in the local community.
“In our pediatric population, last year at least 50 percent of children 2 years and younger did not receive a flu vaccination,” Combs said via email.
At the Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree, the numbers show that the hospital saw fewer people with the flu than last season, according to Todd Burke, the hospital’s spokesperson.
“While we saw more people requiring a flu test in the 2019-2020 season, the actual number of those who tested positive for flu was 19.8 percent of the tested cases compared to 21.6 percent in the 2018-2019 season,” Burke said in an email.
By some indicators, the 2019-2020 flu season was worse than last flu season. The CDC’s latest data shows the following:
*The hospitalization rate for the flu during the 2019-2020 season was 69 per 100,000 people, compared with 63.6 per 100,000 at the same point last season.
*At least 18 million medical visits and 410,000 hospitalizations this season were traced to the flu.
This flu season was especially bad for children, according to CDC. The latest report shows 170 children’s deaths were associated with the flu as of April 25, with one new child’ death occurring in the week ending on April 25.
The hospitalization rate for children ages 4 and under this season was 95.1 per 100,000 people.
Flu experts with the CDC said this season was particularly deadly for children because both influenza A and B were dominant, leading to a “double barrel” flu season.
The influenza B strain is more likely to affect younger people, though scientists are not sure why. Some believe that older people may have some immunity to influenza B, since it doesn’t mutate as much as other flu strains, meaning it’s possible older people have caught the strain that circulated this season before, according to the CDC.
The flu is caused by influenza viruses and is easily spread from one person to another. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue.
Those at highest risk of severe flu (the elderly, pregnant women, infants, or people with other health conditions) should contact their medical provider at the first sign of symptoms in order to get the most effective treatment.
