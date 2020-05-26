JOSHUA TREE — County residents can get tested for the new coronavirus every day for the rest of this week at Copper Mountain College, 6162 Rotary Way.
Walk-up testing is open from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Testing is free and does not require health insurance. It is available to anyone, with or without symptoms of COVID-19.
You do need an appointment. Register for an appointment at sbcovid19.com or call (909) 387-3911 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
County residents are encouraged to get tested even if they are not showing symptoms of COVID-19. Testing helps health officials track the virus in the county and helps with efforts to reopen businesses.
