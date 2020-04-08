MORONGO BASIN — The number of people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the Morongo Basin rose to seven Wednesday with three new cases reported in Morongo Valley.
Three people in Yucca Valley and one in Joshua Tree have also tested positive.
San Bernardino County released its latest report Wednesday afternoon, announcing that 641 people have tested positive and 20 have died from the virus.
Public and private health labs have tested 6,679 people in San Bernardino County.
The hardest hit community is Yucaipa, which reached 100 confirmed cases Wednesday. That city is where an outbreak at a nursing home has caused the deaths of at least seven residents and sickened more than 70 patients and staff.
Also on Wednesday, the county health officer walked back an order issued the day before, stating that churches may hold drive-in services for Easter as long as congregants did not come into contact with anyone outside their cars.
