SAN BERNARDINO — Barber shops, hair salons and other businesses in the county are opening up and while the county will continue to permit businesses to reopen, health officials remind everyone to stay cautious as confirmed cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.
San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman posted a press conference online Friday morning to update county residents on the reopening process.
Last weekend the county got the green light from the state to open merchandise businesses for in-house shopping, dine-in restaurants and other stage two businesses.
“San Bernardino County businesses and residents worked very hard and made tremendous sacrifices to make this moment possible,” Hagman said.“Your efforts to keep our community safe and healthy have paid off. We can now proceed significantly further toward resuming our normal lives.”
Interim director of public health Corwin Porter said that, while the county will move forward with these openings and others in the coming weeks, people should still take precautions when in public.
“We’ve seen triple-digit increases in cases over the last several days so the virus is still active,” he said. “We need to continue to practice those safety protocols.”
Porter also said that there has been a slight increase in hospitalizations over the last few days. He said that, at this time, this is not a cause for concern because the hospitals have the capacity to treat many more patients than they are currently serving.
Porter and Hagman said the county expects to receive more information from the state soon about regulations regarding summer activities.
Homeowners associations are now able to open private apartment or housing complex pools but public pools will remain closed. Park playgrounds will also remain closed at this time.
Fourth of July celebrations will also be limited this year with the regular park events being cancelled. Fireworks will still be displayed and can be viewed from residents' homes.
For more information on the reopening plan, visit http://sbcovid19.com/.
