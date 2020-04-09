MORONGO BASIN — The Morongo Basin Healthcare District will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9, to declare a state of local emergency, opening the door for payroll loan protections.
Previously, the district board voted to not meet during April, but necessity prompted this action, according to clerk Karen Graley.
On the agenda, the action items include declaring a local emergency for “the protection of the life, health and safety as a result of COVID-19.” The second action item is listed as a “Payroll Protection Program loan,” which is a small-business loan for the nonprofit organization.
Controller Debbie Anderson will report on district finances.
The meeting will be held remotely.
Based on the California governor’s executive order canceling large gatherings and suspending certain portions of the Brown Act, the public is invited to join the meeting on the GoToMeeting platform.
Instructions to link into the meeting are included in the agenda. The agenda packet may also be found at http://mbhdistrict.org/Posted_Agendas.php.
Clinics step up online and telephone appointments
The clinics in Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree that are run by the public health care district are open for patients’ essential needs, but most medical professionals are using telephone or online appointments instead.
“Patients should call before coming to the clinic to discuss their need for care,” Joe Ruddon, director of business development, said.
“Most of our patients’ visits are now being handled by telephone or through Telehealth, an interactive, face-to-face, online ‘patient visit’ with our medical provider, available through a laptop or cellphone.”
The clinics have also established an online patient portal where patients can get lab results, book appointments, keep track of medications and exchange messages with their medical provider.
“The clinics continue to not provide coronavirus testing,” Ruddon added.
“According to CDC, state and county guidelines, those with COVID-19 symptoms must have a written order from their physician and they are then referred to a COVID-19 testing site location.”
There is no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. “The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus,” Ruddon said.
