SAN BERNARDINO — The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday morning to mandate that all residents in San Bernardino County wear face masks or coverings in public areas.
Department of Public Health Director Trudy Raymundo said face coverings do not lessen the need for social distancing and staying at home, but they will reduce the likelihood of an asymptomatic person spreading the virus unknowingly.
“This does not mean go buy surgical masks or other medical masks that are in short supply; it’s just mandating face coverings,” Raymundo said.
“Staying home, practicing social distancing and frequent handwashing are far more effective ways to combat the spread of COVID-19, and face coverings are not a substitute for those practices,” warned Dr. Erin Gustafson, acting public health officer.
The order comes after the Centers for Disease Control announced on Friday that it would recommend face coverings in public areas where it is difficult to maintain social distancing: grocery stores, pharmacies and more.
The CDC advises the use of simple cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on children under age 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without help.
County CEO Gary McBride said the order is a necessary step in reducing the spread of the virus in the county, which had reached 530 people and caused 16 deaths when the board met.
“It’s not that if you’re healthy it’s going to keep you safer, but if you’re not healthy and don’t know you’re not healthy, it’ll keep you from spreading it,” he said. “There are a lot of folks out there that are sick, asymptomatic and don’t know it.”
For tutorials on how to fashion simple face coverings visit this CDC page.
