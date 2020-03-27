Stay In — Take Out: Dining
YUCCA VALLEY
2 Guys Pies
Takeout and delivery available through Postmates. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 56969 Yucca Trail. 2guyspies.com, 760-418-5075.
Aki Sushi
Takeout and delivery available through Postmates. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 57045 Twentynine Palms Highway. akisushi.site.mobi, 760-365-7755.
Algoberto’s Taco Shop
Takeout and delivery available through Postmates. Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. 56143 Twentynine Palms Highway. 760-365-6651
C & S Coffee Shop
Takeout and deliver available through DoorDash. Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. 55795 Twentynine Palms Highway. 760-365-9946.
Castenedas
Takeout, Drive Thru available. Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. 56545 Twentynine Palms Highway. castanedasmexicanfood.com, 760-228-3044.
John’s Place
Takeout and delivery available through Postmates and DoorDash. Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. 56249 Twentynine Palms Highway.johnsplaces.com, 760-365-0144.
Roost Cafe at Hawks Landing Golf Course
Takeout only. Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 55100 Martinez Trail. hawkslandinggolf.com/the-roost, 760-365-0033.
Jelly Donut
Takeout only. Open 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 4:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 56153 Twentynine Palms Highway.
Kasa Taco Shop
Takeout and delivery available through DoorDash. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 56089 Twentynine Palms Highway. 760-369-0701.
Kimi Grill
Japanese Restaurant
Takeout only. Open 5 to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday. Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 54850 Twentynine Palms Highway. 760-369-1122.
Las Palmas
Takeout and delivery available through DoorDash and Postmates. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 55792 Twentynine Palms Highway. 760-369-7164.
Yucca Kabob & Hookah
Takeout only. Open Noon to 8 p.m. 57345 Twentynine Palms Highway. 820-1644.
JOSHUA TREE
Boo’s Organic Oven
Takeout and curbside available.Open 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 61675 Twentynine Palms Highway. boosorganicoven.com, 760-974-9777.
Crossroads Cafe
Takeout only.Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 61715 Twentynine Palms Highway. crossroadscafejtree.com, 760-366-5414.
Joshua Tree Coffee Company
Serving coffee on outdoor patio. 61738 Twentynine Palms Highway. jtcoffeeco.com, 760-974-4060.
Natural Sisters
Takeout and delivery available through DoorDash. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 61695 Twentynine Palms Highway. naturalsisterscafe.com, 366-3600.
Let Us Pray — Worship services
Calvary Baptist Church
Listen or download to the weekly sermon. calvarybaptistyv.com
Crossview Bible Church
Live streaming Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. crossviewyucca.org
Desert Hills Presbyterian Church
Live streaming Sunday service at 10 a.m. facebook.com/dhpcyv
The Door Christian Fellowship Church
Live streaming Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday service at 7:30 p.m. thedooryuccavalley.com
First Christian Church of Yucca Valley
Live streaming Sunday service at 11 a.m.firstchurchyuccavalley.com
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Live streaming Sunday and Wednesday service. goodshepherdlutheranchurch.shutterfly.com
Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel
Live streaming Sunday service at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday service at 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m. joshuasprings.com
Living Hope Church
Live streaming Sunday service at 11 a.m. efcyv.org
Living Water Chapel
Live streaming Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. livingwaterchapel.com
Valley Community Chapel
Live streaming Sunday service at 10 a.m. vcchapel.org
Yucca Valley Center for Spiritual Living
Live streaming Sunday service at 10 a.m. yvcsl.com
Yucca Valley Church of the Nazarene
Live streaming Sunday service at 10:45 a.m. yvnazarene.org
Explore online
Meditation Palm Springs is holding online classes on Thursdays. meditationinpalmsprings.org
Virtually tour 500 plus museums and galleries from your couch. artsandculture.google.com/partners
Amazon has provided full and free access to all of its kids shows. amazon.com
