Delivery

Stay In — Take Out: Dining

YUCCA VALLEY

2 Guys Pies

Takeout and delivery available through Postmates. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 56969 Yucca Trail. 2guyspies.com, 760-418-5075.

Aki Sushi

Takeout and delivery available through Postmates. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 57045 Twentynine Palms Highway. akisushi.site.mobi, 760-365-7755.

Algoberto’s Taco Shop

Takeout and delivery available through Postmates. Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. 56143 Twentynine Palms Highway. 760-365-6651

C & S Coffee Shop

Takeout and deliver available through DoorDash. Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. 55795 Twentynine Palms Highway. 760-365-9946.

Castenedas

Takeout, Drive Thru available. Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. 56545 Twentynine Palms Highway. castanedasmexicanfood.com, 760-228-3044.

John’s Place

Takeout and delivery available through Postmates and DoorDash. Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. 56249 Twentynine Palms Highway.johnsplaces.com, 760-365-0144.

Roost Cafe at Hawks Landing Golf Course

Takeout only. Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 55100 Martinez Trail. hawkslandinggolf.com/the-roost, 760-365-0033.

Jelly Donut

Takeout only. Open 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 4:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 56153 Twentynine Palms Highway.

Kasa Taco Shop

Takeout and delivery available through DoorDash. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 56089 Twentynine Palms Highway. 760-369-0701.

Kimi Grill

Japanese Restaurant

Takeout only. Open 5 to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday. Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 54850 Twentynine Palms Highway. 760-369-1122.

Las Palmas

Takeout and delivery available through DoorDash and Postmates. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 55792 Twentynine Palms Highway. 760-369-7164.

Yucca Kabob & Hookah

Takeout only. Open Noon to 8 p.m. 57345 Twentynine Palms Highway. 820-1644.

JOSHUA TREE

Boo’s Organic Oven

Takeout and curbside available.Open 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 61675 Twentynine Palms Highway. boosorganicoven.com, 760-974-9777.

Crossroads Cafe

Takeout only.Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 61715 Twentynine Palms Highway. crossroadscafejtree.com, 760-366-5414.

Joshua Tree Coffee Company

Serving coffee on outdoor patio. 61738 Twentynine Palms Highway. jtcoffeeco.com, 760-974-4060.

Natural Sisters

Takeout and delivery available through DoorDash. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 61695 Twentynine Palms Highway. naturalsisterscafe.com, 366-3600.

Let Us Pray — Worship services

Calvary Baptist Church

Listen or download to the weekly sermon. calvarybaptistyv.com

Crossview Bible Church

Live streaming Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. crossviewyucca.org

Desert Hills Presbyterian Church

Live streaming Sunday service at 10 a.m. facebook.com/dhpcyv

The Door Christian Fellowship Church

Live streaming Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday service at 7:30 p.m. thedooryuccavalley.com

First Christian Church of Yucca Valley

Live streaming Sunday service at 11 a.m.firstchurchyuccavalley.com

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Live streaming Sunday and Wednesday service. goodshepherdlutheranchurch.shutterfly.com

Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel

Live streaming Sunday service at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday service at 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m. joshuasprings.com

Living Hope Church

Live streaming Sunday service at 11 a.m. efcyv.org

Living Water Chapel

Live streaming Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. livingwaterchapel.com

Valley Community Chapel

Live streaming Sunday service at 10 a.m. vcchapel.org

Yucca Valley Center for Spiritual Living

Live streaming Sunday service at 10 a.m. yvcsl.com

Yucca Valley Church of the Nazarene

Live streaming Sunday service at 10:45 a.m. yvnazarene.org

Explore online

Meditation Palm Springs is holding online classes on Thursdays. meditationinpalmsprings.org

Virtually tour 500 plus museums and galleries from your couch. artsandculture.google.com/partners

Amazon has provided full and free access to all of its kids shows. amazon.com

