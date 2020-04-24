MORONGO BASIN — Families that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funding will receive the maximum monthly allotment, even if they have a reportable income, after the USDA made a 40 percent increase in overall SNAP benefits.
This will mean that a family of five, with reportable income, will receive $768 a month, the same as a household with two adults and three children and no income.
These emergency benefits will provide the average five-person household an additional $240 monthly in food purchasing power, bringing the average household up to the same benefit level as households already receiving the maximum, officials reported Wednesday.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said emergency benefit increases have reached $2 billion per month for SNAP households across all 50 states and three territories to increase food security during the novel coronavirus 2019 national emergency.
“These are unprecedented times for American families who are facing joblessness and hunger. USDA is providing a 40-percent increase in SNAP benefits to ensure that low-income individuals have enough food to feed themselves and their families during this national emergency,” Perdue said.
“President Trump is taking care of America’s working-class families who have been hit hard with economic distress due to the coronavirus. Ensuring all households receive the maximum allowable SNAP benefit is an important part of President Trump’s whole of America response to the coronavirus.”
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, signed into law by President Trump, provided for the issuance of emergency allotments in response to COVID-19. Across the U.S., emergency allotments total nearly $2 billion per month, which is in addition to approximately $4.5 billion in benefits already provided to SNAP households each month.
In 2019, 3,789,000 California residents, 10 percent of the state population, were helped by SNAP. Almost 73 percent were in families with children, almost 12 percent in families with members who are elderly or disabled and almost 46 percent in working families.
Nationally 38,000,000 people, 12 percent of the total population, were helped by SNAP. More than 67 percent were in families with children, almost 34 percent were in families with members who are elderly or disable and more than 43 percent were in working families.
