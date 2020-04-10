MORONGO BASIN — Measure C lost and San Bernardino County 3rd District Supervisor Dawn Rowe won in the March 3 election, the final results from the county elections office show.
Workers finished counting ballots, including those that were damage or difficult to read, or whose signatures didn’t seem to match those on file, last week at the San Bernardino County registrar of voters.
Measure C, a bond measure for Morongo Unified School District, failed with 59.5 percent voting “no.”
For the county board of supervisors, District 3, Rowe won by 54.9 percent. Because she got more than 50 percent plus one vote, she will not have to run in the November general election.
Closest behind her was Redlands City Councilman Eddie Tejeda with 18.5 percent.
In the two races for superior court judges, Joel Agron beat Jason Liso with 55.3 percent of the vote and Stanford Reichert beat David Tulcan with 53.7 percent.
The county also released voter turnout records for March 3.
Nearly 48 percent of Democrats and 50 percent of Republicans voted in their presidential primary in San Bernardino County.
Turnout was lower for the smaller parties: around 30 percent for the American Independents, 25 percent for Green Party members, 29 percent for Libertarians and 12 percent for Peace and Freedom.
Although growing numbers of voters are registering with no party preference, which is now the third most common “preference” among county voters, few participated in the March election, with turnout around 12 percent.
Among county Democrats, nearly 40 percent voted for Bernie Sanders and nearly 32 percent for Joe Biden. Almost 95 percent of Republicans voted for Donald Trump.
State election results still aren’t final
Workers with the California Secretary of State are still counting and confirming ballots. They expect to have final results by April 24.
Candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives and state Assembly are both awaiting the state results, since they straddle two or three counties.
For the 8th District in the House of Representatives, Republican Jay Obernolte leads with 35 percent of the vote, followed by Democrat Christine Bubser with 28.7 percent. The two will face off in the November general.
Paul Cook, formerly of Yucca Valley, will step down from that seat in Congress to become a county supervisor in the 1st District.
In the state Assembly, Chad Mayes will face off against Andrew Kotyuk in November. Mayes, a former Republican now registered as no party preference, won 35 percent of the vote in the primary and Kotyuk got 33.6 percent.
The third candidate, Democrat DeniAntionette Mazingo, was just behind him with 31.4 percent.
