YUCCA VALLEY — The Morongo Basin Healthcare District gathered board members and staff last week for an in-person meeting for the first time since COVID-19 hit the area to tackle the 2021 budget workshop.
The workshop laid the ground for a vote next month.
“This is a very conservative budget,” said district controller Debbie Anderson.
Director Joseph Sullivan and Bob Armstrong praised Anderson’s fiscal care.
“I’m always in favor of a more conservative approach,” Sullivan said.
Anderson presented an overview of the draft 2021 operations budget, which includes district, health centers and transportation services projections.
“Patients will eventually return and come back to the clinics,” Anderson said of the decreases currently experienced due to the coronavirus crisis.
Last month, the Morongo Basin Healthcare District held an emergency meeting to apply for grants and federal funding for operations. The board voted to declare a local emergency.
Anderson said with the drop in patient visits since March, the district will still have a positive bottom line. She said government stimulus grants offset the losses and they still anticipate additional grant funds.
The budgeted net revenue for the district’s two health centers in the next fiscal year is $12.6 million, minus total expenses of $11.3 million.
The revenue bump is attributed to additional grants from Healthnet and the federal government, which totals $2.18 million in additional funds, Anderson said.
It also includes net income before overhead and proposed 3 percent staff merit raises. The board consensus for next month was to vote on the staff merit raises in a separate vote from the budget.
Last year, Director Marge Doyle said a merit raise is a must.
“I think it is imperative we look at this merit increase, because we have to value our employees,” Doyle said during the 2019 budget workshop.
The total district consolidated revenue for the 2020 budget, not adding in the COVID-19 impact, is $11.9 million, Anderson said. The total operating expenses are budgeted for $10.3 million.
“We’ve certainly been doing better than what I projected last year,” Anderson told the board of directors.
Anderson said additional stimulus funds have been received, but they have not been factored into the budget yet and will be used for the next two years.
“We’ve gotten some really large stimulus payments,” Anderson said. “Some of it’s going to be used this year and some will be used next year.”
Several audience members braved COVID-19, including members from the Community Health Center governing board to attend the meeting in person.
