MORONGO BASIN — The Morongo Unified School District Board of Education began tackling the damage the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the school district's finances in a meeting Tuesday.
While the district does not have a clear view on how the pandemic will affect its state and federal funding, officials do know that the newly declared recession will mean they will have to cut costs starting in the 2020-2021 school year.
Assistant Superintendent Sharon Flores gave a brief presentation to board members about what some of those cost-cutting measures might be, pulling from the district's plan during the last recession in 2008.
Measures may include looking at reducing staffing, freezing hiring, evaluating essential and non-essential programs, eliminating all incentives, increasing class sizes and reducing employee hours.
“There will be less money and less time,” Flores said. “I know this is a daunting list but those are some of the things we’ll be costing out and bringing back to you.”
Flores said she should have a better idea of what the funding deficit will be after Gov. Gavin Newsom releases an updated budget for schools. He is expected to release this information to school boards across the state at the end of the week.
“We’re still waiting for more information before we can even really start this process,” said board President Hilary Slotta.
After Flores’ quick update, the board members began arguing on future actions. Board member Chris Proudfoot contended that the board needed to move quickly and urgently on the budget and should schedule a budget meeting immediately to make a plan for the next year.
“We need to have a plan of what we think we’re going to do,” he said. “We need a plan. We can’t wait.”
Board member Karalee Hargrove agreed and was frustrated with other members' suggestions to halt discussions until the end of the month. She also said that she was frustrated with the list of steps the board would take and asked the board to ensure they would cut district administrative staff before cutting teachers or any other employees who work directly with students.
Flores and Superintendent Tom Baumgarten said that, while they understand the urgency, the purpose of bringing it up at the Tuesday meeting was to make the board aware of the severity of the situation, but staff needs more time to gather information before they can have a lengthy discussion on next steps.
They moved forward with the meeting and heard public comments, many of which centered around graduations. Under state law, the board was unable to comment on the subject at the time, since it was not on the agenda, but at the end of the meeting during their board comments, they discussed the district's plan for graduation and called for a special meeting to discuss alternative options.
The Morongo Unified School district announced last week that they were moving forward with a plan to partner with Z107.7 to hold a graduation on the air. Radio station owners Gary and Cindy Daigneault submitted a proposal to the schools for a multimedia graduation ceremony that would include a full day of broadcasting dedicated to each school, pre-recorded shout-outs played throughout the day by students and families and a live broadcast of a virtual ceremony on air and on social media that would include speeches, anthems, roll-call and a changing of the tassels.
While the board said they were very grateful for the radio station’s participation, Hargrove and Proudfoot said the plan was approved by the district without their knowledge and they were frustrated that the plan did not take into account what the students voted for. High schools surveyed their graduating seniors and they overwhelmingly asked for an in-person graduation, even if it had to be postponed several months.
“I don't want to find out through social media about a graduation ceremony,” Hargrove said. “If the people involved didn't want to listen to the kids, don't ask them. We can do better than this. We have to do better.”
Baumgarten said that graduation is not typically a board policy or decision, so if they plan to have a meeting on the subject, they have to invite the school principals and others involved. They agreed and decided to host a meeting at 9 a.m. Friday to discuss alternative options for graduation. If the meeting is scheduled and open to the public, details will be announced on hidesertstar.com.
