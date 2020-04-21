JOSHUA TREE — Morongo Basin residents who have at least one symptom of COVID-19 can try to get an appointment for testing Wednesday at Copper Mountain College.
The county has relaxed its requirements in its community drive-thru testing events, spokesman David Wert confirmed Monday afternoon. Rather than showing all three standard symptoms, people may just show one of three: cough, fever over 100 degrees or difficulty breathing (shortness of breath or pain while trying to take a deep breath).
Morongo Basin residents must have at least one of those symptoms to get tested for the new coronavirus Wednesday at Copper Mountain College in Joshua Tree.
Registration for the Joshua Tree drive-thru testing opened around 2:45 p.m. Monday. The registration form warns, “Tests are prioritized for those with true symptoms of COVID-19. If you do not qualify for a test, please do not change responses and re-submit to be eligible. You will be screened again on-site and turned away if requirements are not met during the appointment.”
To make an appointment, visit http://sbcovid19.com/community-drive-through-events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.