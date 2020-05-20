MORONGO BASIN — Look up starting around 1 p.m. Friday and you might see vintage war aircraft flying overhead. The flyover is part of Palm Springs Air Museum’s Frontline Friday Fly-overs.
Pilots fly the museum’s vintage aircraft over the Coachella Valley and Morongo Basin to salute first responders, essential workers and medical personnel.
The schedule for May 22 is:
• Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital aboard the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center: 1 p.m.
• Twentynine Palms City Hall: 1:02 p.m.
• Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree: 1:07 p.m.
• Yucca Valley Town Hall: 1:10 p.m.
• Desert Hot Springs City Hall: 1:14 p.m.
Three vintage warbirds will make the trip: the C-47 Skytrain, P-51 Mustang and P-63 Kingcobra.
