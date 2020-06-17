MORONGO BASIN — Residents can pick up free food boxes Saturday in a new program paid for by the Morongo Basin Healthcare District.
The boxes weigh about 50 pounds each and contain non-perishable food and a $25 gift card to buy perishable food, toiletries and other needs — but not alcohol, tobacco or CBD. There are 500 boxes available.
The program is a new effort dubbed Feeding Morongo Basin. The Morongo Basin Healthcare District paid for the boxes using $500,000 from its investment reserves.
District staff members have been assembling the boxes and planning for their “no-contact drive-thru” event.
Pickup begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at the public health clinics in Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley. Anyone may just drive up, open the trunk, get a box and drive away. Distribution is limited to people in vehicles; one box per vehicle.
The health care district’s board of directors voted last month to spend up to $500,000 for local hunger relief as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The project is part of the district’s mission to improve the health and well-being of Basin residents.
“I’m really happy with the feeding the Morongo Basin Project,” Director Misty Evans said in a June 4 meeting. “It is such an answer to what is going on.”
Joe Ruddon, the district’s director of business development, played a key role in creating the food program.
Feeding Morongo Basin project has several phases.
During the first phase, the district invites local nonprofit food pantries and other food distribution organizations to apply for up to $5,000. Applications are due July 1.
The June 20 food distribution is the second phase of the of the food program.
The third phase is a Hunger Helpline that people can call to request food box deliveries at their homes.
The helpline is up and running at (760) 890-4968. People who call the helpline should leave a message with their contact information. Arrangements will be made to drop off a food box and a gift card.
The food will be provided within 24-48 hours after making the phone call during business hours Monday through Friday, according to the recording on the helpline.
