Basin artists contribute to online county art exhibit

MORONGO BASIN — Arts Connection of San Bernardino County has created a new online art exhibition, “WE COUNT,” with pieces by some of the county’s most prominent artists, including many from the Morongo Basin.
The exhibit posted on April 11 and will be up through June 15.
Joshua Tree artist Jennifer Kane, a director with Arts Connection, says about the show, “Safety and support is our new direction, just making sure our actions count — the ways we can cultivate courage and pay attention. Each of these works gives a different angle to help us redirect and pause.”
Kane recommends that visitors to the exhibit imagine they are in a real, physical space.
“Imagine this virtual space as a room without walls that you can explore and perhaps poke at your own perceived boundaries and the connections we can make to each other across the social spaces online now.”
The Beatnik Gallery in Joshua Tree co-hosted the event.
“We would like to thank Deborah Tobin and Ted Quinn at the Beatnik Gallery for all of their support in co-hosting this show and live event for the community. We wish we could be with you in person, but this site brings us together in a different way,” Kane wrote.
The show is a mixed-media exhibit that also includes video and livestreams.
To see the show, visit www.wecount.live.
