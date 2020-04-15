MORONGO BASIN — Face coverings may help prevent the people who have the virus from spreading it to others. But with little peer-reviewed research on non-surgical masks, the question remains what material is the best.
Face coverings cannot replace social distancing, washing your hands and staying at home, but some researchers have found that by wearing a mask, you can protect others.
If you have to go out for essential services, here’s a look at what we know so far about homemade masks.
Basic rules for all coverings
The CDC says the most effective cloth coverings:
• Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face.
• Are secured with ties or ear loops.
• Include multiple layers of fabric.
• Allow for breathing without restriction.
• Can be laundered and machine dried.
Chemistry professor Jose-Luis Jimenez at the University of Colorado, Boulder, shared more specific recommendations in a Google document he made available to the public.
He cautions, "Wash hands before putting on the mask, then do not touch the mask again unless you just washed or disinfected your hands. If you touch an infected object (e.g. at the supermarket) and then touch your face, once, you may get infected. This is one important reason why some medical organizations have not recommended masks for everyone."
Thicker materials are best; bandannas are worst
One of the first U.S. medical experts to research face coverings during the pandemic was Dr. Scott Segal, a chairman of anesthesiology at a North Carolina hospital. He led research on the effectiveness of 13 materials for homemade masks. It has not been peer reviewed or submitted for publication, but here's what he found.
• The best masks were made of two layers of heavyweight quilters cotton, which is tightly woven and has a high thread count. It could filter out 70-79 percent of small particles including viruses.
• Double-layer masks with a simple cotton outer layer and flannel inner layer also performed well.
• Single-layer masks or double-layer designs with lightweight cotton filtered out as little as 1 percent of particles.
• If you see light between fibers when holding it up to the sun, the material is not a good filter.
Here's a link to Wake Forest's press release. There's also a PDF with Segal's basic mask advice on that page.
Yang Wang, an aerosol researcher and environmental engineering professor at Missouri University of Science and Technology, worked with graduate students to study materials and filters.
Out of curiosity, we tested non-medical materials for filtration. A scarf is NOT helpful for filtering aerosols, which may carry coronavirus. Instead, what about furnace filter/pillowcase? Thanks, @linseymarr for the filtration test doc! @MissouriSandT @JGB_Burken @aaqrl_wustl https://t.co/nm4j1WA3ct pic.twitter.com/5RkzYdYdnt— Yang Wang (@carlwangyang) April 3, 2020
Here's what they found:
• If you want to use a filter in your mask, allergy-reduction HVAC filters captured 89 percent of particles with one layer and 94 percent with two layers. Look for a minimum efficiency reporting value (MERV) rating of 12 or higher or a microparticle performance rating of 1900 or higher. But beware: They could shed dangerous fibers. If you use filters, sandwich them between two layers of cotton fabric. Check with the manufacturer about their fiberglass content; many are providing information in light of their new use.
• If you are using fabrics for masks, four layers is best. A 600-thread-count pillowcase captured 22 percent of particles when doubled but nearly 60 percent when layered in four.
• Less effective was a thick woolen yarn scarf, which filtered 21 percent of particles in two layers and 48.8 percent in four layers.
• The worst was a 100-percent cotton bandanna, which even in four layers filtered 19.5 percent of particles.
Here's a link to his university's story about his findings, which offers more detail.
Stanford Medicine researchers looked into several mask materials and ranked them. After surgical masks, these were the best:
• Vacuum cleaner bags (but the effectiveness is offset by the difficulty in breathing. Users’ efforts to breathe made them less secure).
• Tea towels.
• Cotton mixes.
• Antimicrobial pillowcases.
• Linen.
• Cotton T-shirts.
• Pillowcases.
• Silk.
• Scarves.
And one more: Textile scientist Wendy Todd recommends a flannel inner layer, a middle filtration layer made out of Swiffer-type dusters and an outer layer made from a microfiber, woven polyester shower curtain. Todd says the microfiber polyester has a negative charge, which should repel a virus since it is also negatively charged, and is water resistant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.