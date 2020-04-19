MORONGO BASIN – Car churches are allowed and joggers and walkers don’t have to wear face coverings while outside, the San Bernardino County health officer announced Friday.
The Public Health Department issued a new order clarifying a few previous orders that have had people questioning exactly what they may or may not do.
Some highlights:
Drivers traveling alone or with members of their households don’t have to wear face coverings, unless they lower their windows to interact with another person.
You do not have to wear a face covering during outdoor activities if you’re alone or with members of your own household. However, you should keep a covering with you and put it on if you encounter someone else – regardless of social distancing.
Businesses may refuse to serve people without face coverings.
Drive-in worship services are allowed as long as everyone abides by distancing guidelines and does not have direct or indirect physical contact with others.
A handful of Morongo Basin churches have been holding drive-in services since they were given the green light just before Easter. Some had masked and gloved ushers taking money and handing out paper bulletins, while others allowed no contact at all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.