MORONGO BASIN — Lockdown is the word of the day at nursing homes serving seniors in the Morongo Basin dealing with the continuing COVID-19 crisis.
The need to keep residents safe became even more pronounced last week when an outbreak at a Yucaipa nursing home was announced. Seventy-five residents and staff at the facility have tested positive and five residents have died of causes related to COVID-19, according to the county.
Later in the week, an outbreak was detected at a Colton nursing home, where eight residents and seven staff tested positive. One resident has died.
Then on Monday, one patient at the Continuing Care Center in Joshua Tree was confirmed to have the new coronavirus.
At nursing homes throughout the Morongo Basin, residents have gone on lockdown to protect themselves.
At Desert Rose Elder Care in Twentynine Palms, for example, all the residents are confined to their rooms. No visitors are allowed inside the gate that surrounds the property.
Every staff member has their temperature checked before every shift, caretaker Kristi Flores said, and no personal items are allowed inside the facility.
Some residents, she noted, are dementia patients who do not know what is happening while others don’t seem to mind the new restrictions.
Residents watch television and can walk outside the building as long as they stay within the gates of the property.
“Visitors can only meet outside the gate,” she said.
When deliveries are made, she said, the boxes are left out in the sun and then sprayed down with disinfectant before being brought into the building.
She noted that, so far, no one at the facility has become sick.
Angelic Mansion in Yucca Valley is owned and operated by Steve and Phillip Rajadas, two retired physicians.
Staff members there began taking extra precautions with their residents on March 7, Steve Rajadas said.
“We’ve had all our residents on lockdown,” he said. Residents remain in their rooms and have their meals brought to them rather than eating in a common dining area.
“We stopped any group activities,” he said, adding that the facility is surrounded by a locked fence; residents take turns getting out of the building to walk around.
“We have no visitors of any kind except for emergencies,” he said. Visitors who do come, he said, talk to residents through a window while keeping their distance.
Staff meetings have been canceled. All staff members wear masks and every member of the staff has their temperature checked before they start their shift.
He said the facility is lucky in that they ordered three cartons of toilet paper before the crisis became severe.
The 15-bed facility has 13 residents and six or eight people on a waiting list but will not bring any new residents in until the virus crisis has passed.
“We have not had any residents getting sick,” he said. “We took extra precautions. We did our social distancing long before the CDC recommended it.”
In order to prevent infections from getting out of hand at their facility, Steve Rajadas said, residents have their temperatures measured every four hours and are constantly monitored for symptoms of the illness.
Residents who show signs, he said, will be isolated.
“We have an isolation room that we can isolate them in,” he said. “So far we have not had to do that.”
His brother, Phillip, expressed some dissatisfaction with advice provided by county officials. He said he was told, if residents show symptoms of the coronavirus, to test for other possible illnesses such as the flu before seeking a coronavirus test if the other tests are negative.
“You can potentially have both,” he said.
“We don’t have the tests available as much as we should,” he added.
Family members, he said, may only visit patients while standing outside the building and speaking to them through room windows, which are cracked open a few inches to allow for brief conversations.
