MORONGO BASIN — More than 1,000 people in San Bernardino County have tested positive for the new coronavirus and 47 have died, the Department of Public Health reported Thursday afternoon.
The number of reported positive cases in the Morongo Basin remained at 20. Eight people in Yucca Valley have tested positive, four in Morongo Valley, four in Twentynine Palms, two in Joshua Tree and two in Landers.
There are also now 32 people in San Bernardino County who have tested positive, but whose communities are undetermined — down from 56 earlier this week.
So far the county has tested 11,191. The rate of positive results has remained around 10 percent; in the latest report it is 9.2 percent.
Local numbers of confirmed cases may jump after public testing is offered at Copper Mountain College in Joshua Tree April 22.
The county has been opening the window for appointments before its community tests 48 hours before the testing events begin. Watch www.hidesertstar.com or http://sbcovid19.com for notification of when the Department of Public Health starts taking appointments.
Also on Thursday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced that a fifth deputy who had COVID-19 has recovered and returned to work.
The deputy is assigned to patrol. The department anticipates more employees affected by the virus will return to work in the next few weeks.
Numbers go up or down as errors are fixed
Morongo Valley started the week with five reported cases, but that went down to four Wednesday.
That does not mean that one of the Morongo Valley resident who tested positive recovered or died; the number of positive tests reported does not decrease in that case.
However, a county spokesman said Monday that workers are reconciling the numbers as they get more information about patients and that may cause changes.
The location report is determined by what people write on their lab slips when taking the test, “which is why that data is not rock-solid and part of the reason we have been cautioning communities to not make bold decisions based on this information,” spokesman David Wert said.
“A patient can say they live anywhere, or refuse to give a place of residence, or the person who filled out the lab slip could have terrible penmanship — hence the undetermined,” Wert said.
“Sometimes, the information gets corrected later, which is why you might sometimes see a city’s caseload go down.”
Riverside County tests more, reports more cases
Riverside County, where 29,571 people have been tested so far, reported 2,264 cases of the novel coronavirus, and 59 deaths.
The Riverside County Department of Public Health also reports hospitalizations and recoveries. On Thursday, 207 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 70 in intensive care units, while 472 have recovered.
Statewide, California now has 26,182 confirmed cases and 890 deaths. Another 2,033 people in hospitals are suspected to have the new coronavirus.
This article under scores how few deaths reported in such a way to terrorize the citizens into voluntarily submitting their rights and self impose house arrest based on fear rather than logic . The devil is in the details and two deaths suspected to be covid related does not justify all rights being taken .
This article appears to be spam . Its profanity and propaganda and I find the exaggerations to be offensive .The TRUTH will set us FREE if allowed . The censorship applied here is tyranny .
This article reminds me of the WMDs in IRAQ lies to genocide there and in Palestine concentration camp ongoing today under reported by design .
