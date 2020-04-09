MORONGO BASIN — The Morongo Unified School District is going on spring break next week, halting food giveaways from Monday, April 13, to Friday, April 17. Nutritional services will be handing out bulk food on Friday, April 10, to provide students with enough food to eat during the week.
“Everyone will get three bags of food and a gallon of milk,” said Director of Nutritional Services Janet Barth. “There will be a produce bag, a freezer bag and a bag of dried food.”
Food will be distributed at all of the Morongo Unified School District campuses from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A drive-through option is available at all locations.
Barth said the district has been distributing about 5,000 breakfasts and 5,000 lunches a day.
Meals will resume at their regular schedule on April 20 and will continue until the end of the school year.
