SAN BERNARDINO — The county is continuing to allow businesses to reopen as part of a push to revive the San Bernardino County economy. While supervisors say that we are still a long way off from hosting the large-scale summer events that we are used to, steps are being made to move forward.
Some businesses in the state’s stage three reopening plan, including gyms, campgrounds and hotels, can begin opening on Friday, June 12.
The state Department of Public Health on Friday issued new guidance documents for bars and wineries, family entertainment centers, museums, galleries and zoos, fitness facilities, campgrounds, hotels and satellite betting facilities.
Not included in Friday’s announcement were nail salons, tattoo studios, performance venues and youth sports, which are not authorized to reopen.
Fitness centers can open after Friday but patrons are advised to check with their local gyms before attending as many businesses may need time to implement some of the new procedures suggested by the state.
This guidance does not apply to day care or child care services, youth camps, team or contact sports, school and educational activities and other public gatherings.
It also does not apply to outdoor sports such as basketball, baseball, soccer and football that are held on park fields, open areas and courts.
Sports that require coaches and athletes who are not from the same household are not yet permitted by the county but members of the same household may engage in such activities and sports together.
Bars and wineries have received similar guidelines but they are also being advised to prioritize outdoor seating options for patrons and are asked to, if possible, set up reservations or appointments for patrons.
For a full list of guidelines for these businesses visit http://www.sbcounty.gov/main/default.aspx.
Customers are advised to contact a business directly for a firm reopening date as many businesses may take time to rehire and retrain employees; many businesses that were given the green-light to open in May are only now opening their doors.
Locally, most merchandising businesses have reopened with Marshall’s opening on Monday morning and Ross opening in early June. Both businesses, as well as several other retail stores in the Basin, are limiting the number of shoppers at one time and lines are forming outside the stores for the overflow.
San Bernardino County CEO Gary McBride thanked the businesses that have reopened for their diligent work on Tuesday morning at the county’s board meeting.
McBride, who has been updating the board on the state’s orders, said that the county is in a good position to handle new and remaining COVID-19 cases but that cases have grown over the past few weeks, which may affect the county’s standing with the state.
“The hospital numbers are currently over the state guideline,” McBride said. “Including suspected cases, we’re still substantially off of the highs we saw in April and, while we do have the capacity, it’ll probably turn into a flag on the state report.”
While McBride does not suspect that this will affect the reopenings, since numbers are trending back down, he advised all customers and business owners to be diligent in social distancing and the wearing of protective equipment.
Critical to the success of reopening all businesses is a strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, he said.
This specifically means using the state guidance to create plans that strive to keep both employees and patrons safe by requiring face coverings around strangers, safe distancing and frequent hand washing.
A surge in cases or hospitalization may prompt the state to reverse course on reopenings.
“That’s the way that we are not only going to be able to continue to open the economy but keep the economy open,” he said. “We want to stay open.”
