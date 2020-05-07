SAN BERNARDINO — Of the 26,656 people tested for the new coronavirus in San Bernardino County, nearly 10 percent, 2,562 of them, had tested positive by Thursday afternoon. That’s a 5 percent jump in positive cases from the day before and more than twice as many as there were about 12 days ago.
The county now reports testing a little more than 1 percent of its nearly 2.2 million residents.
The death toll rose to 108, according to the Thursday update from San Bernardino County. Two people in Joshua Tree’s Continuing Care Center and one person from Yucca Valley have died from COVID-19, the county said.
A little more than 4 percent of the San Bernardino County residents who tested positive have died.
Positive tests in the Morongo Basin are as follows:
• Joshua Tree: 15, of 148 tested.
• Morongo Valley: 6, of 58 tested.
• Twentynine Palms: 5, of 135 tested.
• Yucca Valley: 12, of 308 tested.
There are 104 positive cases from undetermined locations.
Statewide, 60,614 people have tested positive and 2,504 have died.
Local health departments throughout California have reported 6,625 cases in health care workers, 35 of whom have died.
Yucca Valley Town Manager Curtis Yakimow told the Town Council Tuesday that he is working with the county to have a testing event set up in Yucca Valley soon.
