SAN BERNARDINO — Two more sheriff’s deputies assigned to county jails tested positive for the new coronavirus today.
This brings to five the number of deputies who have tested positive for the virus, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Four work in corrections — the division that operates the jails and work release programs for the sheriff.
“The deputies are resting at home at this time and are experiencing flu-like symptoms,” a news release states.
The deputies entered self-quarantine when they felt flu-like symptoms before receiving test results and have been off work for a week, the Sheriff’s Department’s public affairs office said.
The department is investigating how they were infected.
“Although we do not know when and where the deputies were exposed to the virus, we continue to encourage all members to heed the warnings of health officials while on and off duty,” the press release states.
