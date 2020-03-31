VICTORVILLE — The county will hold its second drive-through testing for the new coronavirus Thursday, April 2, at the fairgrounds at 14800 7th St. in Victorville.
County Public Health workers will take samples to be processed in public and private labs.
The testing is open to people who make appointments from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If supplies are available, walk-ins will be accepted starting at 1 p.m.
Testing is offered only to San Bernardino County residents who have symptoms of COVID-19 and are at high risk for contracting and spreading the virus.
Testing is free and does not require health insurance.
Residents can request an appointment at sbcovid19.com at 2 p.m. today, March 31.
Residents who cannot access the form online can call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911 and staff will help.
As of 1:10 p.m. March 31, the website was not loading. People trying to get through may also want to try http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus/
Everyone who makes an appointment will be pre-screened to ensure they meet testing criteria.
“With a nationwide shortage of testing supplies for COVID-19, we want to make sure that our most vulnerable populations receive testing priority,” said Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson.
“As more community testing is available, the better we are able to mitigate the virus. Everyone can help us fight the threat by taking state and county orders seriously by staying at home and continuing good hygiene.”
The county held its first drive-through testing collection on March 27 in San Bernardino. Public Health collected 122 samples to be tested. Results from those tests are expected to be complete on Friday, April 3.
To test a potential patient, a health care worker will do a nasopharyngeal swab — pushing a long Q-tip-like swab deep into the nostril to where it meets the throat. The swab goes into a vial with preserving agents and is shipped to a lab, where technicians extract any viral RNA and add substances to convert that RNA to a sequence of DNA, replicate it, separate it and then copy it again and again, until it is detectable as the new coronavirus — or not.
