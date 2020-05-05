JOSHUA TREE — Emergency physicians encourage people to not delay necessary medical care, especially if they think they are having an emergency.
In the last month, some emergency departments across the country have seen a drop in patient volume of 30 percent or more.
“The trend has been very similar … all around in the area,” said emergency medical director Bob Khazaeni in a phone interview on Monday.
Khazaeni reports both emergency departments he oversees at Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree and Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs have followed the nation’s trends of getting fewer patients.
“Our volumes have been down,” Khazaeni said. “A good portion are showing up, but not the usual amount.”
Khazaeni said Hi-Desert Medical Center has had about 50 percent fewer patients since the COVID-19 pandemic. He is urging people to not delay their medical care, especially any type of emergency, adding, “I understand their fears.”
“The ER and hospital are open,” he said. “We’re opening up for more elective and emergency procedures.”
Cases of COVID-19 seen at the two area hospitals have also been on the decline.
“We have not had one in over a week,” Khazaeni said of the Palm Springs location. “The cases are getting less.”
The last case at the Hi-Desert Medical Center was on April 14 with a patient coming through the emergency department, said CEO Karen Faulis.
Faulis also said there have been no additional cases or deaths at the hospital’s Continuing Care Center. She said two people remain positive after re-testing.
Khazaeni also said at both hospitals there has not been a shortage of personal protective equipment, which has been a problem for many hospitals nationwide.
“We’ve had plenty of PPE for use,” he said. “We’ve been very fortunate.”
In some rural or underserved communities, emergency physicians are seeing fewer patients but report that those who do come in are more seriously ill or injured, which may mean they are putting off necessary treatment.
A full report on Dr. Khazaeni’s interview and the current emergency department trends will be published in an upcoming edition of the Hi-Desert Star and Desert Trail.
