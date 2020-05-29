Glass Outhouse reopens with Momii and Livingston art

WONDER VALLEY — Artists Hiroko Momii and Rik Livingston will showcase their work at the Glass Outhouse Art Gallery when it opens to the public following relaxation of coronavirus-related restrictions.
Their work, which will be on display at the gallery until the end of June, will be celebrated with a reception from 5 to 9 p.m. June 6. The gallery is at 77575 Twentynine Palms Highway.
Art lovers who are not comfortable seeing the work in person are invited to take part in a virtual show on the gallery’s Facebook page.
Musician Mark Ross and his friends will entertain at the reception, which will also be a celebration of the gallery’s 11th birthday.
According to her website, Momii was born in Japan and raised “in the traditional Japanese system: a woman’s place and happiness is in her marriage and children.”
She came to America in 1979 and began her life in art at a silkscreen apprentice in 1980. She quit silkscreening in 1991 in order to concentrate on becoming an artist.
She eventually earned a master’s degree in painting and drawing in 1998. Since then, she has shown her work in solo and group exhibits at galleries in Santa Fe, Los Angeles and Japan.
Momii is influenced by Wassily Kandinsky’s statement, “Spirituality is the purpose of art.”
Livingston studied painting and sculpture at San Francisco Art Institute and graduated in 1987, according to information on his Facebook page.
Originally from Anthony, Kansas, he now makes his home in Joshua Tree.
Gallery owner Laurel Siedel is continuing to raise money to remodel a second building on the property to expand gallery showings. She has set up a GoFundMe page to raise the final $16,000 needed to complete the project.
To lend a hand go online to www.gofundme.com and search for “Glass Outhouse.”
