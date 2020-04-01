MORONGO BASIN — California schools should remain closed through the remainder of the school year, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press conference Wednesday. In response, the Morongo Unified School District Board of Education called an emergency meeting for next Tuesday to vote officially on extending the school closure.
The board is expected to follow the state and county’s recommendation and extend the closure to June 10, the last day of the 2019-2020 academic year.
“Our public school leaders in San Bernardino County recognize the significant impact the coronavirus is having on our students, staff and families,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre in a press release on Wednesday. “In the interest of their health and safety, and out of an abundance of caution, I am recommending San Bernardino County school districts extend school site closures through the end of the 2019-20 school year.”
Alejandre said he knows that this extension will bring up a lot of questions for students and parents, particularly graduating seniors. He said the county is continuing to work with the state to develop guidelines on next steps for graduating seniors and they will update the Morongo Unified School District on their recommendations shortly.
“There is agreement among us that the need to continue safety efforts and social distancing to curb the spread of COVIS-19 warrants the continued closure of school sites across the county,” he said.
During the closure, distance learning and food giveaways will continue for students, said MUSD Superintendent Tom Baumgarten. Distance learning for MUSD students began on Monday, March 30 and Baumgarten said that the program, which is run through Google Classroom, has been successful so far. He believes participation in distance learning and its efficiency will grow as students and teachers get more comfortable with the software.
“We're just in the first week and like anything, it’ll get better with time but so far so good,” he said. “I’d like to thank my hardworking staff for all of the amazing work they’ve been doing to get distance learning up and running.”
The distance learning program may also be accessible to more students soon, said Gov. Newsom. Newsom announced on Wednesday that Google will fund the use of 100,000 donated mobile hotspots to increase the accessibility of WiFi and broadband internet. They will also be providing thousands of Chrome books to students and will be releasing information shortly on how students may access this equipment.
"While schools might be physically closed, class is still in session," Newsom said.
The board of education will officially vote on the extension of the closure at its special board meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 7. The meeting will be broadcast to the public and more information on how to view the meeting can be found at http://www.morongo.k12.ca.us/
