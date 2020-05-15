MORONGO BASIN — The Morongo Unified School District Board of Education heard ideas from high school students and principals at a special Friday meeting and decided to move forward with plans to hold a graduation on the air with the local radio station, but also hold a drive-thru graduation at each site.
“I feel like this alternative is something we all appreciate and can get behind,” said senior Wildcat Taylor Fourier.
The school district announced last week that it would partner with radio station Z107.7 to hold a graduation on the air. The radio station submitted a proposal to the schools for a multimedia graduation ceremony that would include a full day of broadcasting dedicated to each school, pre-recorded shout-outs played throughout the day by students and families and a live broadcast of a virtual ceremony on air and on social media that would include speeches, anthems, roll call and a changing of the tassels.
The plan was well received by many but students and parents thought it was missing the most important aspect of graduation: walking across the stage. They reached out on social media and with petitions asking the board to step in and create an alternative graduation plan.
“We can do better than this,” board member Karalee Hargrove said Tuesday. “We have to do better.”
Board members called for a special meeting with principals Justin Monical, Mike Ruggiero and Jennifer Sands. Ruggiero and Monical said that, after hearing from their students, they were both working on plans for a drive-thru graduation ceremony that would give students the chance to walk across the stage at a scheduled time and maintain social distancing.
“The overwhelming sentiment of our students that we were getting on social media and our emails was they appreciated the Z107.7 proposal but they did not want to miss the chance to walk across the stage,” Ruggiero said.
He said he hosted a Zoom meeting with some of the senior leaders and they supported the plan to do a drive-thru ceremony that would include receiving their diplomas and getting a photo taken as they walk across the stage.
Fourier has been actively involved in pushing for a graduation ceremony for her class since the pandemic started and she noted that, while the class would still prefer to simply wait for a few months to have the normal ceremony, she understood that it wasn’t an option.
“I think everyone would push it back if they could but with the projections for the second wave of the coronavirus, if we push it back we might be in the same situation again,” Hargrove said.
Fourier and other students also noted that, since a large portion of MUSD students are military families, pushing the ceremony back could mean that many students will no longer be in the Morongo Basin by the time an in-person ceremony was held.
Monical at Yucca Valley High School said he was working on a similar plan with his staff and senior class, which would involve having parents drive their students up to the new football field and allowing the student to get out and walk to the stage to receive their diploma as the parents drive to the other side of the field to take pictures.
His students were also behind the idea but asked that parents be allowed to accompany their children as they walk to the stage.
“I feel like the family and the community really care more about this then even some graduates,” said Trojan senior class president Rylie Rohr. “This event is for them.”
Monical said he would see if this was feasible and will share an in-depth plan with parents and students this afternoon.
Sands, the principal of Black Rock High School, said she was on board with the drive-thru graduation plan as well and will work with Copper Mountain College to see if it can host the procession; Black Rock traditionally holds graduation at the college. After hearing back from them, she will also release an in-depth plan to her parents and students with more information.
After hearing from the principals and students, the board members said they felt more comfortable with the plan.
Superintendent Tom Baumgarten and the board that the principals will have the authority to plan the details of their drive-thru celebrations as long as they adhere to county and state guidelines.
“Safety first for all students,” Baumgarten said. “If they can guarantee that, I have no problem with us working through.”
