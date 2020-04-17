Blood plasma may be COVID- 19 treatment

SAN BERNARDINO — LifeStream Blood Bank is helping direct collection and processing of blood plasma donations from recovered novel coronavirus patients that might treat others who fall critically ill.
People who have recovered from the virus may have immune-boosting antibodies in their plasma called “convalescent plasma,” which could be used to treat seriously ill patients.
A number of hospitals that LifeStream partners with, operating under Food and Drug Administration protocols, are prepared to refer potential donors who have recovered.
Criteria for eligibility can be found at lstream.org/covidplasma. Potential donors may be referred using instructions on that site.
Potential donors must be prescreened.
“Though convalescent plasma has not been fully proven to be effective in patients with COVID-19, there are encouraging signs from early studies,” said Dr. Joe Chaffin, LifeStream’s chief medical officer.
“By collecting this product, LifeStream is proud to help hospitals develop better understanding of the use of convalescent plasma for patients in desperate need.”
For information about donating plasma, call (909) 386-6837 or visit lstream.org/covidplasma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.