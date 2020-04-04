SAN BERNARDINO — Thirteen people have now died from the new coronavirus in San Bernardino County, the Department of Public Health announced Friday afternoon.
As of Friday afternoon, 4,003 tests in the county yielded 353 positive results, an 8.8 percent positive rate.
The number of positive tests in the Morongo Basin rose from two, with both patients from Yucca Valley, to three, including one from Joshua Tree.
Hardest hit in San Bernardino County is Yucaipa, where 69 people have tested positive.
That includes at least 58 residents of the Cedar Mountain Post Acute nursing home, county spokesman David Wert said.
Thirteen staff members also tested positive; some are not counted in Yucaipa’s numbers because they live elsewhere.
Everyone else who works or lives at the home is presumed to be exposed to the disease, and the county has stopped testing there, said Health Department spokeswoman Lana Culp in an interview with KTLA.
Eleven staff and one prisoner at the California Institution for Men in Chino tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced Wednesday night.
Tests for two more workers and three inmates are pending.
Five county sheriff’s deputies had tested positive as of Thursday, including four who work in county jails.
(2) comments
The biggest problem we face around here is the absolute stupidity and carelessness of so many people when they're out and about shopping or getting gas or mail. No matter how many times the media tries to hammer the deadly seriousness of this pandemic into the heads of residents and tourists alike, there's an awful lot folks that aren't even trying to help the cause. People grabbing gas station nozzles with bare hands really gets me. It's like shaking hands with the last 500 customers! ATM's with touch screens only work when bare skin is pressed against them. Gloves won't activate it. So a zillion ATM users are pressing that same button over and over 24/7. You have to wash that fingertip before you use it again. And that six feet of separation? Good luck! Most shoppers are so freaked out and preoccupied with what they can't buy that any thought of separation is rare. Even with the "Hang 10" stickers on the floor by registers, people are still crowding each other and gabbing away. Shopping carts are really scary. Break out the gloves. The mask thing is nuts too. Most people up here still refuse to use anything resembling a mask. Is it a pseudo-bravery thing or what? Americans love to feel invincible, but it's a dumb idea. Especially in a closed environment like a store or public transportation. Younger people are the worst of all. "Wear a mask? Ooooh-ICKY!" Well it's better that wearing a ventilator tube! One single sneeze from an Corona positive person can infect a roomful of people. Just talking closely can also emit contaminated droplets, yet people are still gabbing away without masks or safe distances. They just closed the Wal-Mart in Nashville except for the grocery department. Too dangerous- people were not following guidelines. We need our Wally-world here. It's about the last place you can buy regular everyday items that aren't yet deemed non-essential. Let's not screw it up for ourselves by being lazy and dumb. We already have cases up here and there's going to be a lot more. Don't be one of them. When I see store employees not wearing a mask & gloves, I cringe. No symptoms? That means nothing at all. This thing is incredibly devious, like something from Science Fiction. Don't think flu. Think Ebola. An ugly, lonely death. Use your noodle.
I agree.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.