With the terrific coverage on the Johnson Valley Saturday breakfast in the Hi-Desert Star, we hardly need to detail what’s going on these days at (not in) the Johnson Valley Community Center. As long as the weather remains reasonable, breakfast-to-go, or a socially-distant picnic in the garden next door will stay on the calendar. This Saturday, you may even want to wear a lightweight jacket!
In her story, Leslie Shaw agreed with other reports; just getting out in the desert, enjoying the wide-open scenery and fresh air in JV, makes the trip here for breakfast worthwhile. And it won’t break the bank! There are lots of menu choices, with the large breakfast at only $6, and the same breakfast with smaller servings only $4.
Breakfast is from 7 to 10 a.m. If you want to order in advance, call ahead to Kim after 7 at (760) 792-4555. Call back if her line is busy, or just come to the cashier station by the front door of the community center.
Cash or credit cards are accepted. Sorry, there is still no entry allowed inside the community center.
If you have not been to the Johnson Valley Community Center before, from scenic Highway 247, turn onto Larrea Road (paved) and go 1¾ miles up to the corner of Quailbush Road. The center is on the left.
While coming to breakfast, pick up a copy of “Heart Bar and Johnson Valley Neighbors,” a book of local history by JV homesteader Martha Coutant; $20 each.
The Bureau of Land Management has issued a statewide fire prevention order. Remember that old joke, ”California has two seasons, spring and fires.” The second season is upon us.
They require you to have a year-round campfire permit, maintain a 5-foot-diameter clearance around your campfires, and to heed other common-sense restrictions and tips while on BLM public lands, outside of a developed campground. (That’s the JV OHV Area, for sure.)
If you are found guilty of violating a fire prevention order, you may be fined not more than $100,000 and/or camp in jail for not more than 12 months. Restitution for total fire suppression and damage costs may be borne by you, the violator. But, your permit is free at any local field office, or find it online at www.preventwildfireca.org/Permits.
