Share your appreciation for nurses

MORONGO BASIN — The company that runs Hi-Desert Medical Center asks everyone to show their appreciation for nurses online during National Nurses Week May 6-12.
Instead of in-person festivities, Tenet Healthcare encourages the public to show their appreciation of nurses as heroes and share messages of appreciation at www.desertcarenetwork.com/location, call with a few words of support at (760) 323-6833 or send a letter directly to a local hospital.
The theme for this year’s celebration is “Compassion, Expertise, Trust.”
Tenet runs the Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree, Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs and JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio. The three hospitals are branded as the Desert Care Network.
The network’s CEO said nursing is more important today than ever before as nurses are serving on the front lines of care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Nursing is one of the most rewarding careers, but also one of the most challenging,” said CEO Michele Finney.
“During these extraordinary times, we couldn’t be more thankful for all of our nurses and the hard work they put in every day. This celebratory week is about paying tribute to them and the daily impact they have on our patients’ lives.”
During National Nurses Week, hospitals and other health care organizations across the country are encouraged to educate the public about the role nurses play in caring for our community.
“Desert Care Network recognizes, acknowledges and trusts the strong commitment, compassion, expertise and care our nurses display in their practice and profession,” Finney said.
“Now more than ever, they truly make a difference in the lives of our community.”
