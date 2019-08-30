The many facets of Karin Skiba: JT artist will be featured in two Basin galleries this fall

JOSHUA TREE — Mixed-media artist Karin Skiba will be featured in two Morongo Basin shows in the coming season.
The Joshua Tree resident’s work will be shown in the next Gallery 62 exhibit, “Give Pieces a Chance,” in September and in a solo exhibition at the 29 Palms Art Gallery, “Habitat,” in November.
Skiba uses photography and other media to enhance her paintings.
“I have photographed areas that have meaning for me, and these pictures are put into my work to add another emotional layer. This reference gives the art more of a multifaceted meaning with photos, print, paint and drawing,” she said in a recent news release.
Feminine faces fill both her paintings and multimedia collages.
“Being raised by a portrait-photographer father and posing from an early age for his camera, this staged positioning is familiar to me,” she said. “It emerges in my work as portraits of women, real or invented, with the added component of collage and embellishment.”
Skiba began exhibiting her work in Canada before moving to California. She now works from her Joshua Tree studio.
The Gallery 62 exhibit will be up from Aug. 31 to Sept. 22 with an opening reception during the second-Saturday Downtown Nights from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14. The gallery is at 61607 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree.
The solo exhibition at the 29 Palms Art Gallery will be up through November. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The gallery is at 74055 Cottonwood Drive in Twentynine Palms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.