SAN BERNARDINO — San Bernardino County is planning a system for businesses to reopen once the state and the county deem it safe.
The county launched the first phase of the reopening process last week when officials opened county parks and lakes and private golf courses. Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said the opening was successful and residents participated in recreation safely.
“We saw our residents do a good job,” he said. “They kept social distance and kept their masks on so we kept people safe.”
He urged everyone to continue to use all of these precautions so that the county can open more businesses sooner rather than later.
Director of the Public Health Department, Trudy Raymundo, said that, as of today, the county has more than 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Despite the increased number of cases, the average number of new cases per day is remaining flat.
“What I want to make clear is as we are increasing testing, we know we’re going to see an increase in positive testing. That is to be expected,” she said. “Thankfully what we have started to see with all our efforts is that line (of average cases per day) has come down dramatically over the last 30 days.”
Dr. Rodney Borger with the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center added that the number of severe cases is also remaining flat. He reiterated that the county has supplies and ventilators to treat more patients if the need arises.
Borger also announced that the county is starting serology testing for COVID-19. Serology testing looks for the presence of antibodies that the body creates when responding to a virus, in this case COVID-19.
Borger said antibody testing began this week at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and will soon expand to the rest of the county. The results will be used primarily to get a clear picture of the number of county residents who have been exposed to the virus.
A positive serology test, however, will not change how a resident should act during the stay-at-home order.
“Just because you have a positive antibody test that does not mean you are immune or can’t get it again,” he said. “That’s still unclear; we don’t know that yet. This will give us a very good snapshot on how many people have been exposed in the community.”
With these new statistics the county is hopeful that businesses will be able to open soon. The board of supervisors will get a presentation on Tuesday at a special meeting to discuss the plan for how businesses will reopen when the time comes. This will include which businesses may open first, safety precautions businesses have to take and more.
To view the meeting visit https://sanbernardino.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.