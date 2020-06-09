MORONGO BASIN — Schools throughout the state are planning to reopen after summer vacation but state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said schools will not look the same next year. Students and parents will likely be wearing masks and, due to social distancing guidelines, class sizes will likely be much smaller, requiring a change in how school days are structured.
Given the unique timelines of school districts throughout California, the state has not mandated a time for schools to reopen but last week Gov. Gavin Newsom said they will be allowed to open as early as June 12. This does not locally affect schools that are now on summer break, which will continue until August.
“All schools make their own decision on when they might open depending on their own calendar but recognizing that schools need to open in a COVD-impacted area, we have worked on some guidance,” Thurmond said.
Before opening, schools will be required to get local public health clearance and show that they have enough protective personal equipment and cleaning supplies.
The California Department of Education is also recommending that all students, teachers and staff members’ temperatures be screened before coming onto campus and they also suggest requiring everyone to wear face masks.
“We are following CDC guidance,” Thurmond said. “The guidance recommends the importance of taking temperatures before students and staff enter the campus.”
Schools will also be advised to comply with social distancing guidelines, which, Thurmond said, would affect classroom sizes, bus transportation, lunch times and more.
The state is not mandating a specific plan for schools to follow to comply with social distancing but their guidelines detail a few possible options for school districts.
One is a “two-day rotation blending learning model,” in which students would report to school on two designated days a week based on grade level for in-person instruction. On the other days, students would participate in various out-of-the-classroom programs, either on site or with community partners, that are coordinated by school instructional staff.
This could mean small group instruction for certain student groups, such as English learners receiving designated English language development.
Physical education, health, administrators, teachers on special assignment and other content teachers could be included to reduce student-teacher ratios.
On Fridays, all students would be engaged in distance learning and teachers would work on planning or training.
In another model, called “a/b blended learning,” half of the student population attends school in person four full days per week while the other half is does distance learning. The students would alternate each week.
In a looping structure, students would stay with the same teacher in cohorts for multiple grade levels. For example, a teacher and student cohort would stay together for first and second grade.
The department said that teachers and students staying together over multiple grade levels can build a better understanding of health and safety, lowering risks to students and staff.
In an early/late staggered schedule, “bands” of students in the same grade levels would have staggered start and dismissal times, such as morning/afternoon rotations.
The bell schedule would accommodate multiple recesses and lunch periods and multiple meal distribution points, along with time for students to wash their hands before entering classrooms.
Students could be in a homeroom with teachers rotating to decrease student congregation in hallways.
All of these plans will have separate guidelines for special education students that will provide some flexibility on social distancing.
San Bernardino County Superintendent Ted Alejandre said that, no matter which option districts take, the county will continue providing distance learning next year for those who would like to continue to learn from home.
All other plans are currently still in discussion and will be hashed out by district throughout the summer.
“A typical classroom configuration that normally houses 34 students, because of social distancing, there may only be 12 students right now in that classroom,” he said. “So how to serve all students with staggered schedules and other types of modifications is what districts are looking at.”
Alejandre said that while things may look different next year, the goal of the San Bernardino County School Districts is still to open up schools and make them as safe as possible for students.
The districts, including Morongo Unified, are planning to open campuses back up in August, he said, but some of the schools in more affected areas may have to push back their openings.
“There are significant differences between one district and another,” he said. “One size does not fit all.”
To learn more about the guidelines for schools reopening, visit www.cde.ca.gov/ls/he/hn/strongertogether.asp.
