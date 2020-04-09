Meetings may be canceled and businesses may be closed, but at least Wonder Valley has a drive-thru food distribution and a drive-in church!
Godwin Christian Fellowship is holding their drive-in Easter at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 6389 Godwin Road in Wonder Valley. The county amended their order Wednesday to allow the Easter drive-in services.
The drive-thru USDA food distribution will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, at our Wonder Valley Community Center, 80526½ Amboy Road at Blower Road. The drive-in church services take place at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at Godwin Christian Fellowship, 6389 Godwin Road at Twentynine Palms Highway.
Since the birthstone for April is the diamond and the flower is the sweetpea, we send Rainbows of Diamonds and Sweetpeas to Charlotte Williams, who turns 87 this week. Happy birthday, Charlotte!
Karen’s Commentary: I learned a few things during a short stay in Hi Desert Medical Center recently. One is that if you have a patient’s room number, you also have their direct phone number! The phone number is simply the Joshua Tree prefix plus the room number plus the bed designation. In other words, if the patient is in room 400 bed A, their direct phone number would be (760) 366-4001. If the patient is in room 400 bed B, their direct number would be (760) 366-4002. Much easier than looking up HDMC’s main phone number, then going through the hospital operator to get through to a patient’s room. Of course none of this applies if the patient has a cellphone with them and you know the number, as cellphones are permitted inside the rooms. Cellphone chargers are not available, but can be used if the patient has one.
Our community center remains closed, which means no books or movies to borrow. Like the old saying goes, you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. When it does reopen, people will probably have a much greater appreciation for what we have there. Sometimes it takes something drastic to change the way we look at a lot of things. Stay home and stay safe so we can all celebrate when this is over.
Handy Hint: To get rid of most clothing stains, even after several washings, saturate the stain with Blue Dawn dish washing liquid, let stand for a minute, then wash as usual.
Today’s Thought: Do you remember the year 1963? Debuting this year, an oral polio vaccine, TV shows “General Hospital,” “My Favorite Martian” and “The Outer Limits,” lava lamps, yellow smiley faces, freeze-dried coffee, the toy Easy-Bake Oven, movies “The Birds” and “Cleopatra,” Tab diet cola, Weight Watchers, push-button phones and the record “I Want to Hold Your Hand” by the Beatles. Also, Karen turned 21 following the birth of her second son and “Aunt Darlene” turned 11!
Until next time, remember to take time to enjoy the WONDERs all around us.
——
If you have news for this column, please call Darlene at (760) 367-7654 or Karen at kachkaren@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.