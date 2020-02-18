Diverse homes show off desert ideals at Parade of Homes

Desert domes, shabby chic sheds and modern open properties: attendees at Reach Out Morongo Basin’s annual Parade of homes were dazzled last weekend with an array of diverse desert houses.
For $25 tickets bought from Reach Out Morongo Basin, members of the public were welcome to explore five homes reaching across the Basin Sunday.
In Joshua Tree, the owners and builders of two eco-friendly homes welcomed visitors.
JT2, off Sunfair Road, is a new home run by solar energy. Ida Alwin, who built the home with her aunt and business partner Ewa Marais, said the building stays cool thanks to its design, with few windows on the south side, and a white foam roof, “which goes a long way to reflecting and insulating against the sun.”
The two women joined the Parade of Homes to spread their message about off-grid living.
“A lot of people don’t realize it is a viable model; you can live off grid and still be comfortable,” Alwin said.
Also showing in Joshua Tree was Harrison House, a straw-bale home built by composer Lou Harrison in 2002. The late composer’s friend Eva Soltes has turned it into an artists’ retreat and permaculture landscape.
For something completely different, tour goers explored Cheyenne’s Shabby-Chic She-Shed — an 845-square-foot cottage that pairs pastel New England sweetness with drought-tolerant desert and Mediterranean gardening.
Cheyenne Bonnell designed the home herself and decorated it using primarily thrift-store finds.
Joan Robey, a newcomer to the parade, was one of the homeowners to open her doors to the 179 event attendees. Robey’s house, dubbed the Wheelhouse, was formerly owned by television personality Huell Howser, who died in 2013.
“Since purchasing the home, I’ve brought in a lot of modern elements,” Robey said.
Robey is an artist based out of Los Angeles and her artwork is sprinkled throughout her home. Now that she lives in the desert, her work often incorporates found desert objects. A triptych incorporating wood, stone and leaves was a favorite among the parade goers.
East of Robey’s house, near Wonder Valley, Randy Smith displayed his newly finished home dubbed Domestead.
Domestead, which was finished only last month, took a year and a half to construct. The home consists of two dome structures: a main living dome and a garage. The domes, which are made of concrete and other materials, were colored and textured to blend into the desert landscape.
“They’re windproof, waterproof and desert-proof,” Smith said. “Everything about it was meant to be optimal in this environment.”
The event brought in about $5,300 in tickets and sponsorships, Reach Out Morongo Basin Executive Director Robin Schlosser said.
“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback on the homes,” she said. “People really seemed to like the diversity this year.”
Schlosser said the money raised from the event will go toward some of Reach Out Morongo Basin’s services for seniors and disabled community members.
“We receive grant money for our larger projects but that money usually has a specific purpose that you have to use it for,” she said. “This event helps us to do things a little outside of the box and fill a hole in our funding so that we can fund smaller projects like small repairs on a senior’s home.”
Along with the home tours, ticket holders were provided with discounted lunches by the 29 Palms Inn, Two Guys Pies and the Mojave Moon Café.
Schlosser said she and the rest of the volunteers at the Parade of Homes thanked the lunch providers and the rest of their sponsors for their help in making the event successful this year.
