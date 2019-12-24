MORONGO VALLEY — A 64-year-old motorcyclist was seriously hurt when his Honda bike crashed into a guard rail on the Morongo Grade Saturday afternoon.
According to the CHP, David Burgoyne, from Morongo Valley, was driving a 1979 Honda CX500 motorcycle west on Twentynine Palms Highway, west of Hess Boulevard, around 4:10 p.m. He lost control while negotiating a curve, left the road and ran into a guardrail.
Burgoyne was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered major injuries. He was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.
Officer J. Williams is investigating the crash. The CHP says alcohol appears to have been a factor. Burgoyne was using required safety equipment.
The CHP reminds everyone that any amount of alcohol or drugs can affect your ability to drive a motor vehicle.
“Please designate a sober driver, slow down, buckle up and avoid driving distracted,” Officer Casey Simmons said.
