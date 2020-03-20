San Bernardino County — Four news cases of novel coronavirus 2019 were reported in San Bernardino County on Friday, March 20. The county now has a total of nine confirmed cases and no deaths related to the virus.
The county reported its first case on Sunday, March 15. Additional cases are expected to emerge as private lab testing begins ramping up.
When asked where in the county these cases have been reported Supervisor Dawn Rowe responded that, due to privacy laws, that information can not be released.
“We’ve decided not to identify the location of each new case because all of us should assume and behave as if coronavirus is everywhere,” said Public Information Officer David Wert on Thursday, March 19. “We don’t want to create panic in one community and false complacency in other communities.”
He expects once the county has gotten several more cases, it may create a map to show the spread.
“We talked to the sheriff and he agreed identifying the communities could create panic that could create law enforcement issues,” Wert added.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the State Public Health Office issued a statewide stay-at-home order on Tuesday with exceptions for essential tasks and services. At the time, Newsom said that the purpose of the order was to reduce the spread of the virus which was projected to reach 56 percent of people in the state if no action was taken.
“Complying with public health orders is essential to our continued health and safety,” said acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson in a press release. “These orders are not intended to spark panic, but rather reduce the spread of infection and minimize the number of people who get sick at any one time to keep our healthcare system functioning.”
For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the County’s coronavirus website at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus, contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the County at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.
