“This Tuesday will mark three weeks of isolation,” wrote Yucca Valley artist, writer, curator and gallery director Janis Commentz in an email April 6.
With the isolation has come introspection for Commentz.
“Just three weeks ago, I was packing new art supplies to teach a painting workshop,” Commentz wrote.
“As I watched the news and received a caution letter from University of California, Riverside, regarding cancellation of Desert Institute classes, I began to understand … with isolation, we are experiencing classic phases of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. They do not necessarily follow a single order, and we haven’t been grieving very long. In this health crisis, my goal is to encourage others — and myself. I remain pragmatic.”
Commentz is a familiar face to local art lovers. With a bachelor’s degree in art and a master’s in education, she teaches art classes at the Desert Institute and she has exhibited at over a half dozen of the Basin’s top art galleries, frequently as show curator or as the featured artist.
She has participated in the Hwy 62 Open Studio Art Tours 10 times, was in six Joshua Tree National Park Juried Art Expositions and showed in the Joshua Tree National Park Spring Art Festival.
She helped create the Six Chicks art gallery in Joshua Tree, which evolved into Gallery 62, and she later served as the gallery’s director.
Commentz moved to Yucca Valley in the 1970s to teach at-risk teenagers at Sky Alternative High School, now Black Rock, where she was one of the four founding staff members.
“I loved the small classes, individualized instruction and family-like atmosphere. It was a great place to encourage young artists,” She said.
“The desert was a new and strange environment, and in ’77, I would not have envisioned the art colony that it has become.”
Blog is source of
inspiration, pointers
Commentz writes an inspirational blog, easily found on her website at www.janiscommentz.com.
“As I wrote recently in my blog: Mind, body, spirit and soul are connected. Every aspect affects our creative life,” she said.
“For me, reading my Bible, poetry, inspirational travel journals, watching short creative video clips of friends watercoloring, walking and gardening has kept me grounded. Spirit connects us with God, and our soul is where we express our passions.”
Commentz’s coronavirus coping pointers
•As I paint, I listen to upbeat music or uplifting movies. I set a timer for 20 minutes to limit listening to news.
•I keep in touch with good friends but have cut back on social media.
•I have made a little video screen test (by myself) to perhaps share on virtual workshops. Currently the virtual world is filled with art: online classes, free virtual museum tours and images.
Her advice to
her fellow artists:
•Look for beauty in everyday objects and nature.
•Write in a journal — your observations and your reactions.
•Organize and sort your supplies.
•Study a new subject: I’m studying French with a free app.
•Rekindle an old hobby.
•When you get a creative idea — go with it! Do not fear opinions of others or your own inner critic.
•Encourage others.
•I am not pressuring myself into making ark. We need to be gentle with ourselves at this time. Some of us have aging parents or others who still are dependent on us. Finances are worrisome. Just figuring out how to shop for food is a challenge.
“On another note, part of me enjoys the more leisurely pace. All of us were on a mad go-go-go trajectory,” she said.
“My creative juices do not turn on and off like a faucet. The grief process affects them. At first, my denial kept me packing for workshops, thinking we could just meet as a small group. When I heard the Indian Wells Masters tennis tournament had been canceled, I knew it was enormous.”
She explained some of her methods: “I keep a schedule and start the day with positive reading or movement. I have never cooked or cleaned my kitchen so often. I’m eating better than usual. I am making art about what I want — not what sells or what others think I should paint. I love the desert, but my heart is drawn to the Impressionists. I am painting and sketching purely for my own taste and the paintings I’m working on are all to suit me, all not quite finished, but my inner critic is a little more forgiving these days.”
