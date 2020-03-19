JOSHUA TREE — BoxoHOUSE artist in residence Jim Toia had planned an Artist’s Tea in the Park Sunday, but these events have been canceled until further notice.
Instead, Toia will give an online talk titled “Crust Lust” at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tune in via Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/t29az2o or at Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/bleibov/?hl=en.
Toia has a keen interest in the top layer of soil composing the crust of the Southwestern desert, which forms a microcosm crucial to the stability of the desert environment and its inhabitants.
Recent over-visitation and encroachment is undermining the desert’s structural integrity by destroying this delicate material, according to researchers. The desert crust, or cryptobiotic soil, is a layer of organic life forms including moss, lichen, bacteria, algae and fungi that combine to cover large tracts of the desert along with other organic compounds, creating a thin crust that deters erosion, provides cover and encourages other life forms to take foothold.
Toia, with the help of his collaborator, architect Joe Biondo, is using his residency to capture highly magnified images of the crust and is making prints and prototypes of them displayed in hexagonal panels. These hexagonal panels have been designed as an educational platform for desert visitors centers.
Centers will have the opportunity to use the works as educational signs to inform visitors of the ecology of the area and instruct how to avoid damaging this desert life form.
BoxoHOUSE is closed at this time and is asking people not to visit.
